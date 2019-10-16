Police: Man arrested after women kidnapped, forced to strip

Metro Police say they have arrested a man accused of street robberies in which he ordered women to a secluded area and made them take off their clothes.

Raymond Young, 21, was booked Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on three counts each of kidnapping and robbery, two counts of lewdness and one count each of sexual assault, burglary with a deadly weapon, extortion, and capturing an image of a person’s private area, jail logs show.

The early morning robberies happened in the days prior to Oct. 5 in the 10500 block of Horseshoe Falls Court and the 1100 block of Crestdale Lane, police said. The crime scenes are about a half mile apart, near Hualapai and Anasazi drives.

It wasn’t clear how police identified Young as a suspect.

“Detectives urge residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially individuals walking around stationary vehicles in parking lots,” police said in a news release.

Further details were not provided.