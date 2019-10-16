Trump to nominate Togliatti for Nevada federal judgeship

President Donald Trump today announced his intent to nominate Jennifer P. Togliatti to serve as judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

Togliatti is a senior judge on the Nevada District Court and a private mediator and arbitrator for complex civil litigation cases and mass torts.

Her nomination was welcomed by Nevada’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, who said Togliatti “has ruled in some of the most difficult cases our state has seen, yet she maintains a reputation as a fair-minded and objective judge.”

“We look forward to meeting with her and reviewing her full record,” the senators said in a statement. The Senate must confirm federal court nominees.

Togliatti spent nearly two decades as a judge on the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, serving as chief judge from 2011 to 2014, and as a Las Vegas Justice Court judge before that. She retired from the bench this year but remained available to hear cases part time as a senior judge.

Before taking the bench in 1998, Togliatti served as a Clark County deputy district attorney.

A graduate of Bishop Gorman High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree from UNLV and her law degree from the California Western School of Law.