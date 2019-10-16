Sun on the Strip Podcast: Circus Circus, Brian Newman, ‘Friends’ and more

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
October 16, 2019
Circus Circus, Brian Newman, "Friends" takes over the Strip and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Weekly staff writer C. Moon Reed to discuss all this week’s Las Vegas Strip entertainment news:
- The classic TV sitcom “Friends” is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a series of activities set for this week on the Strip.
- MGM Resorts International has sold Circus Circus to Phil Ruffin.
- Lady Gaga resumes her residency at Park Theater this week and you can listen to an interview with her “Jazz & Piano” bandleader Brian Newman, who’s back for his own residency at the NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?