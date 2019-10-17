Curtain Up: Celestia, Bronx Wanderers, Criss Angel and Hans Klok and more

G Creative

Fire! That’s the latest addition to “Celestia” at the STRAT, the 4-month-old original production show running eight times a week within a 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art tent on Las Vegas Boulevard. Already known for its acrobatics and Wheel of Death routine, the show has added a new fire spectacular among other refreshed production elements. The 70-minute, family-friendly affair is performed at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with additional 9 p.m. shows Friday through Sunday.

The Bronx Wanderers performed show number 1,000 in Las Vegas on October 10 at the Linq. The father-and-sons-anchored act opened on the Strip three years ago at Bally’s Windows Showroom before relocating to the Mat Franco Theater at the Linq in February and among the entertainers turning out to support the festive show were Daniel Emmet, the Tenors of Rock, Anthony Cools and cast members from “Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel in Concert” at Harrah’s next door.

I’m a fan of “Hans Klok: The World’s Fastest Magician” at the Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom but probably not as big a fan as Criss Angel. The Planet Hollywood headliner has seen Klok’s show several times now and was back for more Tuesday night, a group of friends in tow. Maybe we can make a magical team-up?

The Downtown Grand has added a new comedy and magic show to its weekly lineup at The Spare Room. “Leslie Mckinney’s Presto!” will be performed at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, billed as “magic and mystery with a vintage Vegas flair.” Plus, there are showgirls. Tickets are on sale now at downtowngrand.com/shows.

How about comedy and classic Las Vegas Mexican food? Ricardo’s of Las Vegas, an institution of a local restaurant at the corner of Flamingo and Decatur, will present its first-ever comedy night on October 30 starting at 8 p.m. There’s a $12 cover charge and two-item minimum. Allan Stephan, Sabrina Souiri and Warren Durso are set to take the stage and reservations can be made by calling 702-227-9100.

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation was selected this week to receive the proceeds from the Clark County Medical Society Alliance 19th annual Spring Fashion Show, set for March 19 at Four Seasons Las Vegas. Born This Way recently collaborated with the National Council for Behavioral Health to create the Teen Mental Health First Aid pilot program, installed at eight schools across the country including Valley High School in Las Vegas. “We are so excited and grateful that CCMSA has chosen us,” said Born This Way president and co-founder Cynthia Germanotta, aka Gaga’s mom. “Support from local community members who volunteer for CCMSA and those who will be in attendance only reinforces the need for youth mental health support in Nevada.” Gaga returns to her Park Theater residency tonight and continues through November 9.