Las Vegas to aid sale of Huntridge Theater; developer J Dapper to take over

The city of Las Vegas is facilitating the purchase of the shuttered Huntridge Theater, and local real estate guru J Dapper will serve as the developer, according to multiple sources.

The purchase and sale agreement will be presented to the Las Vegas City Council for approval on Nov. 6, city attorney Brad Jerbic told the council Wednesday. Pending approval from the council, the city will assign the agreement to the purchaser, who will bear the full costs of the sale, said city spokesperson Jace Radke.

Additional details about the sale and substantive plans for the property were not immediately available.

“It will probably not be a movie theater, but it likely will be a performing theater of a different kind,” Jerbic said.

Dapper, principal at Dapper Companies, is already overseeing the renovation of Huntridge Circle Park one block away from the theater. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 75-year-old historic Huntridge Theater on Charleston Boulevard has been closed since 2004. Although the property sits on the National Register of Historic Places, the current owner, Eli Mizrachi of King George, LLC, has allowed it to fall into disrepair, the state has alleged in court.

A phone call and text message to Mizrachi were not immediately returned.

Built by prominent modernist architect S. Charles Lee, the Huntridge was taken over by the nonprofit Friends of the Huntridge Theatre in the 1990s. The group sold it to Mizrachi in 2002 and it operated as a concert venue until 2004.

In recent years, the building has been the site of homeless encampments and trash, and the interior suffers from damage to the ceilings, floor tiles and walls, according to a lawsuit filed by the state in May. The state has spent over $1.5 million to preserve the building as effectively as possible, said Bob Stoldal, chair of the Nevada Board of Museums and History.

Because of its state and federal historic status, there will be restrictions on the structural changes he can make to its interior and exterior. Stoldal sees great potential for the reuse of the property.

“There are many ways, many models for adaptive reuse of the building,” he wrote in an email. “Take a look at the old downtown federal building. It is alive and well as the Mob Museum. There are buildings all around Las Vegas that started as one business, and have been reused, repurposed as another.”

Daniel Roberts, president of the nonprofit Huntridge Foundation that has long advocated for redevelopment of the theater, said he is pleased that the property has finally been purchased after being closed for 15 years. He is now “cautiously optimistic” about its future.

“Once we get those owners out and get new ones in, I’m very happy for what the future holds for the Huntridge,” he said. “It can’t be much worse than what it is now.”