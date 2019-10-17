Undefeated Gorman boys soccer atop local rankings

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 | 2:52 p.m.
There's a new No. 1 in the Southern Nevada High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings for the week ending Sunday.
Bishop Gorman has moved into the No. 1 spot, replacing defending state champion Las Vegas. Las Vegas dropped its first game of the season, losing 1-0 to No. 2 Eldorado. Las Vegas falls to No. 3.
Gorman is the lone undefeated team in the Las Vegas area with a 19-0-1 record through today. The Gaels have outscored opponents 75-9.
In the girls rankings, nationally ranked Faith Lutheran remained No. 1 courtesy of its 2-0 victory No. 3 Arbor View.
Boys rankings
1. Gorman
2. Eldorado
3. Las Vegas
4. Coronado
5. TECH
6. Western
7. Green Valley
8. Arbor View
9. Liberty
T10. Canyon Springs, Palo Verde, Faith Lutheran
Girls rankings
1. Faith Lutheran
2. Coronado
T3. Arbor View
T3. Centennial
T3. Green Valley
6. Desert Oasis.
7. Gorman
8. Palo Verde
9. Shadow Ridge
10. Liberty
Editor’s note: The association, looking for more publicity for its sport, asked the Sun to publish the weekly rankings. We will gladly also publish provided information from other high school sports programs.