Golden Knights’ Zykov suspended for 20 games

John Locher/AP

Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the NHL/NHLPA performance-enhancing substances program, the league announced today.

The Golden Knights released a statement that said Zykov knowingly broke the league’s policy.

“We monitor the nutrition, supplement intake, and overall diet of our athletes on a continual basis throughout our entire season,” the statement said. “Valentin knowingly used a banned substance without the consent, recommendation or knowledge of our team. We support the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program and respect the decision here.”

The team’s response draws a sharp contrast to when defenseman Nate Schmidt was suspended last year for a similar break with the league policy.

Last year, the Golden Knights were forceful in their defense of Schmidt, saying the team “firmly believe(d) that the presence of a trace of the banned substance was accidental and unintentional.”

Zykov had played every game for Vegas so far this season, registering two assists.

In the short term, expect Brandon Pirri to draw into Zykov’s spot on the third-line left wing for today’s 7 p.m. game with Ottawa.