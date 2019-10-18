Centennial erases deficit on one play, rallies past Shadow Ridge

The Centennial High football team gave up a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining tonight against Shadow Ridge and were on the verge of their second straight Northwest League loss.

But the Bulldogs didn’t panic, coach Dustin Forshee said.

“I knew we’d be able to move the ball. I just didn’t expect us to score on the first play,” Forshee said.

That’s exactly what happened when Colton Tenney checked out of a run play and hooked up with Gerick Robinson for a 65-yard touchdown and the winning points in a 24-17 win. Tenney and Robinson are two even-keeled teens and never panic, Forshee said.

They proved their coach right with a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage after surrendering the lead.

“Colton does a good job of staying calm,” Forshee said. “When he has a chance to make a play, he makes a play. Those two are used to doing their thing.”

Tenney and Robinson hooked up earlier in the game for a score, and Jordan Smith had a rushing touchdown. But Centennial still trailed 14-10 at halftime in the back-and-forth game.

Shadow Ridge was a tough-luck loser for the second time in three league games. Three weeks ago, the Mustangs had a 2-point conversion stopped in overtime of a one-point loss to Palo Verde.

“They are a much improved team,” Forshee said.

So is Centennial.

The Bulldogs showed their progression in the league opener by beating nemesis Arbor View, the five-time Northwest champ. But Centennial lost to Faith Lutheran last week and were arguably fortunate to survive tonight.

“Just because we beat Arbor View doesn’t mean the season is over, but that is kind of how it felt a little bit,” Forshee said.

Smith had nearly 150 yards of offense, and Robinson had about 120 receiving yards.

Palo Verde remains in first place of the Northwest, and Centennial, Arbor View and Faith Lutheran each follow with one loss.

