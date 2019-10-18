Silverado offense keeps rolling in win against Clark

Aginae Cunningham rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns, and Jacob Mendez added 164 yards and a receiving touchdown tonight for the Silverado football team in a 51-20 victory against Clark.

Freshman quarterback Brandon Tunnell was an efficient 6 of 7 for 161 yards and three touchdowns, including a scoring strike to his twin brother, Bryson Tunnell. Jeremy Alipio had the other receiving score.

Silverado improves to 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Southwest League. The Skyhawks have two weeks to prepare for their regular season finale against Desert Oasis. The winner will receive the No. 2 playoff seed from the Southwest, which includes a home playoff game in the Desert Regional.

