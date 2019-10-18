Las Vegas Sun

October 18, 2019

Currently: 64° — Complete forecast

Silverado offense keeps rolling in win against Clark

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Silverado High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Jacob Mendez, Breven Palpallatoc and Brandon Powers.

By (contact)

Aginae Cunningham rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns, and Jacob Mendez added 164 yards and a receiving touchdown tonight for the Silverado football team in a 51-20 victory against Clark.

Freshman quarterback Brandon Tunnell was an efficient 6 of 7 for 161 yards and three touchdowns, including a scoring strike to his twin brother, Bryson Tunnell. Jeremy Alipio had the other receiving score.

Silverado improves to 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Southwest League. The Skyhawks have two weeks to prepare for their regular season finale against Desert Oasis. The winner will receive the No. 2 playoff seed from the Southwest, which includes a home playoff game in the Desert Regional.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21