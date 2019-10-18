Three points allowed in three games: Liberty shutting down opposing offenses

Foothill nearly became the first local team to score a touchdown on Liberty Friday night.

The Falcons drove to the goal line in the second quarter but the Patriots forced a fumble with 50 seconds to go before halftime. Instead of being content to run out the clock, Liberty drove down the field and scored as part of its 38-0 victory.

Such is life against Liberty, which is showing it’s moved past an 0-5 start to the season against national competition.

“With the types of teams we played early in the year, our defense gave up a lot more points than we’re accustomed to giving up and it can be a thing you start to worry about a little bit but I knew we had talent on our defense,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said. “I knew once we started playing local teams our talent would start to show itself.”

Their talent is shining through on offense too. Quarterback Daniel Britt had three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, with Germie Bernard hauling in both the scoring receptions.

“We had too many penalties, so it wasn’t a perfectly executed game,” Muraco said. “But the nice thing is, when we watch film, we’ll have some things we need to get better at.”

