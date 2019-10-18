Friday Night Roundup: Another week of can’t-miss games in the Northwest League

The Northwest League has long been considered the state’s toughest high school football division. It, after all, is nicknamed the “Black and Blue” division because many games are close, physical contests.

That’s something five-time defending league champion Arbor View has experienced a little too much of this season. Three weeks ago, the Aggies lost a defensive struggle to Centennial, 17-14. Last week, the Aggies needed overtime to avoid an upset bid by Cimarron-Memorial, a team still searching for its first league win.

Now, Arbor View tonight has to deal with always-tough Faith Lutheran.

Faith Lutheran is tied with Palo Verde atop the Northwest standing courtesy of a victory last week against Centennial. Faith Lutheran and Arbor View played twice in 2018 — Arbor View hanging on for a 10-7 win in the regular season and a 21-point win in the Mountain Regional championship game.

Tonight’s affair is also expected to be close. And that’s not the only Northwest game that should be a nail-biter.

Shadow Ridge is looking to get back into the playoff race against Centennial, and Palo Verde puts its unbeaten Northwest record on the line against Cimarron-Memorial.

Other leagues also have games of note.

In the Southeast, Liberty and Foothill, both undefeated in division games, battle in what could be considered the league championship game. Although both teams have two league games left, tonight’s winner would hold the tiebreaker for the division crown.

Basic and Coronado also play tonight, where the loser will likely be knocked out of playoff contention. Chaparral and Green Valley get together in the other league game.

In the Southwest League, Silverado (3-1 in league) would secure the league’s No. 2 playoff seed with a victory against Clark.

The game of the night in the 3A is Valley at Del Sol, as both teams are jockeying for a playoff spot behind league-leader Cheyenne, which has a bye.

We’ll keep everyone posted as scores become final. Send game information on Twitter using #sunstandout.

