Green Valley’s Duncan rushes for three TDs in win over Chap

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 | 11:45 p.m.
Maaliek Duncan rushed for three touchdowns and Garrett Castro passed for four scores tonight for the Green Valley football team in a 50-27 win against host Chaparral.
“Overall, we played well. We forced a bunch of turnovers,” Green Valley coach Brian Castro said.
Alex Steele had two interceptions to pace the defense, Anton Keeling had an interception and Jacob Fedarko forced a fumble.
Ricci Patillo had a pair of receiving touchdowns, and Carlen Wallace and Colin Rerecich also caught scores.
