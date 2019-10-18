Green Valley’s Duncan rushes for three TDs in win over Chap

Maaliek Duncan rushed for three touchdowns and Garrett Castro passed for four scores tonight for the Green Valley football team in a 50-27 win against host Chaparral.

“Overall, we played well. We forced a bunch of turnovers,” Green Valley coach Brian Castro said.

Alex Steele had two interceptions to pace the defense, Anton Keeling had an interception and Jacob Fedarko forced a fumble.

Ricci Patillo had a pair of receiving touchdowns, and Carlen Wallace and Colin Rerecich also caught scores.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21