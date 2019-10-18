Indian Springs shows progress, grabs first class 2A league win

The Indian Springs football team played “the best it has in three years” tonight in a 62-32 victory against host Beaver Dam of Arizona.

The Thunderbirds used 289 rushing yards and five touchdowns from Casey Soliwoda in earning their first class 2A league win of the season. More important, the players showed progress, coach David Oliver said.

“They played as a team and stayed as a team,” Oliver said. “They played tremendous. If a mistake was made, it was corrected on the next play.”

Soliwoda also passed for 56 yards and two touchdowns, and Zach Gushwa rushed for a touchdown. Mason Torneskog passed for 117 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 26 yards.

Only two teams from the 2A South reach the playoffs, meaning Indian Springs needs Pahranagat Valley or Spring Mountain — the two teams ahead of them in the standings — to stumble.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21