Kurds not our responsibility

In the Oct. 16 letter “We are enabling another genocide,” the writer says she is a third-generation Armenian-American. I am a 91-year-old second-generation Armenian-American whose father was born in a remote mountain village in Turkey, not far from Mt. Ararat, which was originally part of Armenia. He lost his mother, three younger brothers and 2-year-old sister to the Turks during the genocide. Why? Because Armenians are Christians.

My question is: What were President Donald Trump’s choices? Stay there in perpetuity and kill even more American soldiers as well as Kurds? He didn’t put us there. Previous administrations did. With no end in sight, he is taking the heat and did the only thing he could, similar to what Richard Nixon did in the early 1970s in Vietnam. I served during the Korean War and feel our soldiers should come first.