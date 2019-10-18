Previewing UNLV football at Fresno State with reader questions

Six days after potentially saving their season with a 34-10 upset win at Vanderbilt, the Rebels are back on the road looking to keep the momentum going at Fresno State (7 p.m., CBS Sports).

A victory would improve UNLV to 3-4 on the season and really throw open the door for a late run at bowl eligibility this season. Can the Rebels get it done?

Let’s preview the game by taking some reader questions:

@Reb_Hombre

is the QB job Oblad job to lose this week? Or no matter what Rogers takes over as QB1 once healthy?

@MikeGrimala

It’s a difficult situation to read. Heading into the Boise State game, Tony Sanchez said Kenyon Oblad was the starter but that Armani Rogers could play. He said the same thing last week against Vanderbilt. This week, Sanchez wasted no time in his Monday press conference declaring Oblad the starter and downplaying Rogers’ chances of contributing against Fresno State.

Just based on the timeline being given by the coach, it seems as though Rogers is actually getting further away from playing. So either Sanchez really, really wants to wait until Rogers is 100 percent to play him, or the coach likes what he’s seeing from Oblad and wants to ride with the hot hand for a while.

There’s an old sports adage that you don’t lose your job to injury, but that’s been disproven time and time again. If the starter gets injured and the backup comes in and outplays him, jobs change hands all the time. If Oblad keeps hitting above 60% of his passes and keeps the turnovers to a minimum, he’ll at least give Sanchez a tough decision to make in the coming weeks.

@a_dub1028

Talk about what you will be watching for in UNLV Basketball’s upcoming exhibition. What questions about this team could be answered in that game? Which player(s) are you interested in seeing in action? Also, and more importantly, how may Simpsons mail GIFS do you have?

@MikeGrimala

As always, mailbag entrees phrased in “talk about” format receive preferential treatment, so of course I’m putting this one right up near the top.

UNLV’s exhibition against West Coast Baptist College next Friday will be our first chance to see T.J. Otzelberger’s offensive system in action, and that’s generally what I’ll be most interested in. How fast will he have the Rebels playing? How will the offense be structured? Who will be the focal points of the halfcourt attack? Those are things we can realistically see and gauge in an exhibition.

As for players, I’m interested in the returning guard duo of junior Amauri Hardy and sophomore Bryce Hamilton. Both are talented scorers, but both are also natural dribblers who are most comfortable pounding the ball on the perimeter. That won’t fly in Otzelberger’s offense, as he wants his players moving, cutting and passing quickly. Standing around and playing iso ball is not his game, so let’s see how Hardy and Hamilton adjust to that.

And there are so many mail gifs from The Simpsons that I could probably do a top 20 list — and still sweat over cutting Nos. 21, 22 and 23. Maybe next week?

@Rampa19

If Tony Sanchez was a steak, how cooked is his job at UNLV on a scale of Rare to Grimala?

@MikeGrimala

I’ve taken a lot of guff on social media for my steak preferences, so let me say this now: My caveman ancestors may have eaten their meat raw, but I have chosen to evolve by using fire to cook mine. There is nothing wrong with grilling a steak THOROUGHLY. You can lock in the flavor with a good sear, then cook the inside well-done. The perfect steak.

@nevadaracer00v

If UNLV beats Fresno, what do you see as the path to 6-6??? More importantly, if they get to 6-6 what does the overall bowl picture look like??? Does 6-6 even get to a bowl this year???

@MikeGrimala

A win over Fresno would put the Rebels at 3-4 and needing to win three of their final five in order to get to bowl eligibility. Out of the five remaining opponents — vs. San Diego State, at Colorado State, vs. Hawaii, vs. San Jose State, at UNR — there’s only one that I’d consider a long shot (Hawaii). UNLV can win any of the other four games, which is not a horrible position to be in, especially considering where the team was two weeks ago. The Vanderbilt win was so big for keeping hope alive (at least for another week).

I think it’s probably a bit too early to start looking at the overall bowl picture. The nightmare scenario, of course, is UNLV finishing 6-6 and getting left out of a bowl game anyway. I don’t think that would happen, but there’s a long way to go before we have to start plotting out bowl matchups.

@KonaSimon

What are the pro and cons of a 20-game league schedule?

@MikeGrimala

The Mountain West is seriously considering going from 18 conference games to 20 for men’s basketball, and by the sound of things at media day it could happen as early as next year. UNLV is against the move, but the rest of the league is almost unanimous in wanting the expanded schedule (San Diego State is also opposed).

The pro, from the league’s perspective, is that it will make it easier for the rest of the teams to put together their non-conference schedules. Convincing quality opponents to come play road games at MWC home arenas is not an easy sell, so shrinking the non-con eliminates the need to pay horrible teams to come fill those dates.

The con, from UNLV’s perspective, is that it could actually hurt the quality of their schedule. The Rebels are capable of attracting big-time opponents (in just the past few years, Duke, Kansas, Cincinnati and Arizona have played UNLV in Las Vegas), so hypothetically replacing two of those opponents with a conference game against San Jose State or Air Force could seriously lower UNLV’s strength of schedule. The Rebels want the freedom to schedule up as they see fit.

It’s a tough call, because both sides have valid points. In this situation, what’s good for UNLV is not necessarily good for the league, and vice-versa.

@DavidGrisar

Does beating a bad football team from a good conference mean anything?

@MikeGrimala

It means you’re one-sixth of the way to bowl eligibility. UNLV isn’t realistically competing to get into the college football playoffs, so strength of schedule is beside the point. In the race to six wins, a victory over Vanderbilt counts the same as a win over LSU or Michigan (or Southern Utah, for that matter). The Rebels will absolutely take it.

