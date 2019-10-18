Moapa Valley pastes Slam Academy in successful tune-up for rivalry game

Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis has been frustrated with his team’s execution all season. He wasn’t on Friday night.

The Pirates had one of their cleanest performances of the year in a 35-7 win over Slam Academy on Friday night. It was an opportune timing considering the massive rivalry game with Virgin Valley is on deck and should decide the winner of the Sunrise regular-season title.

“It’s going to be a tough one for all the marbles,” Lewis said. “I think both teams are pretty even. It’s going to come down to who makes the least mistakes.”

Moapa Valley didn’t make many mistakes against Slam, managing to get through the game without the turnovers that have plagued it all season. A slew of running backs racked up yards, but Steele Skinner was the most successful with 75 yards.

Quarterback Cameron Reese threw for 140 yards on 9-for-15 passing.

“The three games we’ve lost, we’ve lost by a total of 10 points and we were driving with a chance to win in the fourth quarter in all of them and found a way to mess it up,” Lewis said. “So we don’t think we’re that far away from where we want to be.”

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.