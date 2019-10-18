Desert Oasis coach ‘proud of program’ for handling adversity

Monday, the Desert Oasis football team practiced not knowing if it would get to play a game this week.

The Diamondbacks had their game last Friday against Durango ruled a double forfeit after a fight broke out, and when officials were reviewing game film earlier in the week, players couldn’t help wondering if they would be permitted to play tonight for their homecoming game.

At 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, coach Mike Ovens got the call — his team could play, although five defensive starters would be suspended for their role in the incident.

They made the most of the opportunity in beating Spring Valley, 41-20.

“Can’t say enough about our players and coaches,” Desert Oasis coach Mike Ovens said. “It was an emotional weekend, but the coaches kept our kids together. I’m very proud of our program.”

That uncertainty, while tough for the players and coaches to manage, didn’t stand in the way of the preparation.

Christian Vaughn rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Tyler Stott passed for 275 yards and three scores. Receiving touchdowns were made by William Jordan, Noah Geeser and Jacob Walsh.

The win keeps Desert Oasis in contention for the No. 2 playoff seed from the Southwest League. It will have to beat Clark next week and Silverado in two weeks to secure the home playoff game.

“We know what is in front of us,” Ovens said.

