Del Sol scores 29 points in fourth quarter to beat Valley

One week after blowing a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter at Pahrump Valley, the Del Sol High football team overcame a significant deficit.

The Dragons scored 29 points in the fourth quarter tonight against Valley in rallying for a 43-26 victory.

Del Sol did most of its damage on the ground, which is a testament to its offensive line, coach Mike Valenzuela said. Damani Wilks (three touchdowns) and Sheik Fofanah (two scores) were the beneficiaries of the strong blocking.

Del Sol (2-1 in league) closes the regular season next week against Cheyenne. A victory against the Desert Shields would force a three-way tie with Pahrump and Cheyenne for the league title.

Antowain Gentry led the defense against Valley with an interception.

