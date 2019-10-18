Virgin Valley pushes around Sunrise Mountain in big win

Virgin Valley has leaned on its offensive line all year but the unit was particularly exemplary in a 51-28 victory over Sunrise Mountain on Friday night.

Coach Matt Woods said a dominance in the trenches paved the way for standout running back Wyatt Delano to have one of his biggest games yet — 183 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries.

“Our O-line is what the made the night,” Woods said. “They’ve been where it’s started all year.”

Quarterback Meb Hollingshead, who recently returned from injury, also had ample time to pass. He went 8-for-11 for 100 yards through the air with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

The scoring strikes went to Will Barnum and Jason Abbott.

Virgin Valley will wrap up the Sunrise league championship if it beats archrival Moapa Valley on the road next week.

“We’re going to have to stay focused and play great against Moapa,” Wells said.

