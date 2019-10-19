Sustainability is a core concern

According to researchers from UNR, business aviation generates nearly $130 million in economic output for Nevada, while accounting for more than 1,600 direct and indirect jobs.

The Silver State is home to 47 public-use airports used by companies with business airplanes, which connect local organizations to the global marketplace. Most of these businesses are small- to mid-size companies. And nationwide, the manufacture and use of business airplanes contributes $150 billion to the U.S. economy, and employs more than one million workers.

And as a portion of transportation emissions, business aircraft are leaving the smallest carbon footprint since the invention of the airplane.

That said, we're not content to rest on our laurels. The issue of sustainability will be front and center at the upcoming Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas. Clark County officials will join me in welcoming the introduction of Sustainable Aviation Fuels to Henderson Executive Airport as part of the convention. These fuels are helping pave the way to carbon neutrality for business aviation.

It is important for industry leaders to create jobs and grow the economy; however, we must also focus on sustainability, and business aviation has countless opportunities to do that. We are seizing those opportunities and look forward to building on our progress.

The writer is president and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association.