Trump’s ‘perfect’ call is unraveling

The phone call to the Ukraine president — described as “perfect” by President Donald Trump and as something Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., would not think of finding the president guilty in an Impeachment trial over — continues to blossom.

The call was quickly called a clear example of Trump breaking the law in trying to obtain outside government interference in the 2020 presidential election. It was also just as clearly seen by those with their eyes open as extortion of Ukraine, not for the national interest but for Trump’s personal benefit.

Details have since been pouring in. And now we have a strong possibility of criminal conspiracy that includes Rudy Giuliani, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, two Soviet-born naturalized citizens who were arrested in Virginia, and a former Russian mafioso who is under house arrest in Austria.

The charges may also include that of bribery of a congressman from Texas, Pete Sessions.

A perfect phone call?