VGK University revs up for a third year of teaching sport to newbies

Courtesy Golden Knights

When the Golden Knights debuted in 2017, fans were still getting used to the rules surrounding hockey. But now that the beloved team is in its third season, some of us who still don’t quite understand every intricacy of the game are feeling a little embarrassed. What exactly is icing? Is it too late to even ask?

Thanks to VGK University, there’s no need to feel unsure. The program helps fans become confident in the sport. Game day classes cover a variety of topics, including intro to hockey (October 27); creating offense (November 13); defensive strategy (November 19); special teams (December 8); and coaching (December 17).

Misha Donskov, VGK director of hockey operations, and analyst Shane Hnidy teach the classes, open to 50 students ages 21 and over.

There’s also an option to skate on the ice at T-Mobile Arena before the classes begin. Donskov and Hnidy will even teach you a few hands-on hockey skills. Skate rental is included.

Prices are $149-$279, depending on whether you already have a ticket to that night’s game. A portion of the proceeds go to the Golden Knights Foundation, so you’re paying it forward even as you improve yourself.