Our money being mismanaged

President Donald Trump has boasted about his ability to use other people’s money to invest and gamble.

Now he is using other people’s money to build his ego wall on federal land, and he’s taking land from farmers and ranchers.

His trade war with China has resulted in him putting farmers on welfare. Of course, the majority of this other people’s money will go to the richest and least needy, just as his tax cut went to the wealthiest rather than people who could use some relief.

His use of other people’s money seemed a lot funnier when it was not our hard-earned tax dollars.