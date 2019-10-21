Juvenile, 11, brings loaded gun to Henderson school

A sixth-grader at Del Webb Middle School in Henderson has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and minor in possession of a firearm.

The juvenile, age 11, was arrested Monday by Clark County School District Police and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, officials said.

Del Webb staff learned the child had the gun on the school bus and contacted CCSD police, officials said.

The juvenile hid the weapon, a 9mm pistol and two loaded magazines, in landscaping after exiting the bus, police said.

Police located the child and found the gun in a bush, officials said.

Anyone with information on firearms on campus or any other safety concern is encouraged to call 911, 311, CCSD police dispatch at 702-799-5411 or you can made an anonymous report to Safevoicenv.org