Metro detective arrested on controlled substance count

A Metro Police detective has been arrested after a months-long investigation into possible criminal misconduct, the department announced today.

Detective Lawrence Rinetti, 46, faces counts of misconduct of a public officer and selling, transporting or giving away a controlled substance, both felonies, police said. He also faces a gross misdemeanor count of destroying or concealing evidence, police said.

Metroâ€™s intelligence section began investigating Rinetti in June, which resulted in his arrest on Friday, police said. He was relieved of duty with pay, police said.

Rinetti has been employed with Metro since January 2006 and is assigned to the major violators/narcotics crimes bureau, police said.