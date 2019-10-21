One hundred years ago this month, the Volstead Act — or National Prohibition Act — was passed. The act created a legal mechanism to enforce the 18th Amendment, which prohibited “the manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors.”

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of Prohibition.

1. In what year was the 18th Amendment, also called the Prohibition Amendment, ratified?

A. 1910

B. 1915

C. 1918

D. 1919

2. Which constitutional amendment repealed the 18th Amendment?

A. 21st Amendment

B. 23rd Amendment

C. 26th Amendment

D. 29th Amendment

3. The Volstead Act was named after Congressman Andrew John Volstead. Volstead represented what state?

A. Alabama

B. Ohio

C. Minnesota

D. Maine

4. The social movement to moderate or eliminate alcohol consumption was referred to as what?

A. Anti-consumerism movement

B. Holiness movement

C. Temperance movement

D. Roaring ’20s movement

5. Prohibition gave rise to secret bars and nightclubs that illegally sold alcoholic beverages? What were they called?

A. Blind pigs

B. Speakeasies

C. Blind tigers

D. All of the above

6. “Bootlegging,” the illegal making and selling of liquor during the Prohibition era, helped fuel the rise of organized crime groups, referred to collectively as “the Mob.” Which of the following men was not a “mobster”?

A. Alphonse “Al” Capone

B. Isidor “Izzy” Einstein

C. Charles “Lucky” Luciano

D. Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel

7. Certain professions were still allowed to dispense alcohol based on language in the Volstead Act.Which profession was not included?

A. Pharmacist

B. Rabbi

C. Doctor

D. None; they all were included

8. Because of the Great Depression, repealing Prohibition to help the economy was a major presidential campaign issue in the 1932 election. Who won that election?

A. Calvin Coolidge

B. Herbert Hoover

C. Franklin D. Roosevelt

D. Harry S. Truman

9. Before ratification of the 18th Amendment, several states had bans on selling alcohol. Which state was the first to pass such a law?

A. Maine B. Mississippi

C. Montana D. Michigan

10. The Volstead Act instructed states to enforce Prohibition, rather than relying solely on federal agents. Which state never put enforcement efforts into effect?

A. Illinois

B. Maryland

C. Nevada

D. New York

Answers: 1-D, 2-A, 3-C, 4-C, 5-D, 6-B, 7-D, 8-C, 9-A, 10-B

John Moser is a professor of history at Ashland University and co-chair of the Ashbrook Center’s Master of Arts in American History and Government program for teachers. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.