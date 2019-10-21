Vegas Golden Podcast: Marc-Andre Fleury has been the NHL’s best goalie

Keith Srakocic/AP

Vegas Golden Podcast Two-week Vezina and Calder Justin Emerson and Case Keefer dive into a busy week involving the Vegas Golden Knights, which includes four games in seven days, and look closer at a couple hot starts to the season both from a team and player standpoint.

Injuries have forced the Vegas Golden Knights to rely on Marc-Andre Fleury more than they planned going into the season.

They’ve been all the better for it. On this week’s Vegas Golden Podcast, presented by the Credit One Bank Vegas Born card, Justin Emerson and Case Keefer discuss Fleury’s torrid start to the season fresh off of a shutout in Pittsburgh.

He’s not the only early standout on the roster as they also spend time talking about how invaluable Cody Glass has proven in his rookie season. Emerson and Keefer also look at the early success from the Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche before the latter comes to T-Mobile Arena for the annual Nevada Day matinee on Friday.

Another fast starter, the Anaheim Ducks, follows as a Vegas visitor this weekend. The podcast picks all of the games and previews the matchups.

