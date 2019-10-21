Weekend Rewind: Willie Nelson, Matt Goss, Carrot Top, Ryan Reaves and more

Hyde Lounge at T-Mobile Arena

When you have the opportunity to start your Vegas weekend with a true legend, you seize it. I hit the Venetian Theatre Friday night for a concert from the one and only Willie Nelson, and the country music icon has four more shows there this week on October 22, 23, 25 and 26. After an impressive opening acoustic set from Tennessee Jet, Willie and company took the stage and delighted a packed house with all his classics plus some solid guitar work, especially when he was trading riffs with “Little Sister” pianist Bobbie Nelson. He even played a few tracks from new album “Ride Me Back Home,” including the title track, the touching “My Favorite Picture of You” and the Mac Davis classic “It’s Hard to be Humble.” If you have the means, go listen to Willie live this week.

Mirage headliner Matt Goss paid a visit to Happy Place at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Saturday afternoon and proved something you may already know if you follow him on Instagram: Goss is great at selfies. The singer took tons of photos with a group of friends at the immersive pop-up experience at Mandalay Bay.

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis stopped at Caesars Palace to observe “Absinthe” Saturday night and made time to visit with the Gazillionaire and his assistant Wanda Widdles after the show.

“Beautiful Creatures,” “Zombieland: Double Tap” and “The Politician” actress Zoey Deutch dined at Beauty & Essex Saturday night, celebrating a friend’s birthday at the Cosmopolitan hot spot. The group later hit Marquee Nightclub for Deorro’s DJ set.

On Thursday night, Luxor and MGM Resorts executives surprised Carrot Top onstage to announce a five-year contract renewal for the comedian and Las Vegas Strip institution whose real name is Scott Thompson. He’s been performing for more than three decades and entertaining audiences at Luxor since 2005, and his new deal will keep him onstage at the Atrium Showroom into 2025. The extension will make Carrot Top the longest running comedy show in MGM Resorts history.

Vegas Golden Knights fan favorite Ryan Reaves celebrated the launch of the new brew, the Dawn Breaker, from his 7Five Brewing Co. Thursday night at Hyde Lounge at T-Mobile Arena. Reavo signed autographs and participated in a Q&A session with in-arena host and local radio personality Wayne “Big D” Danielson as teammate Deryk Engelland, announcer Bruce Cusick and beloved local singer Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson joined the festivities after the Knights’ win over Ottawa that night.