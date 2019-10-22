Kurdish blood on president’s hands

Without conferring with Congress, his Cabinet or military leaders, President Donald Trump arbitrarily and hastily withdrew our military advisers from supporting our Kurdish allies in Syria, even though he knew Turkey would immediately invade and start slaughtering them — men, women and children.

Trump kowtowed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and gave a wishy-washy threat about the planned invasion. Now, the Kurds will turn to our enemies, the murderous Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and communist Vladimir Putin, for help against the Turks.

Also because of Trump’s illegitimate action, hundreds of murderous ISIS terrorists have escaped prison and will resume killing innocent people, including Americans.

Trump’s ignorant action will have repercussions for many years. He is untrustworthy and disloyal. He doesn’t give a damn for anyone except his supporters and his wealthy cronies. He is culpable for the genocide of the Kurds and others.