Ex-IRS agent from Utah gets federal prison in Las Vegas tax case

A 72-year-old former Internal Revenue Service attorney from Salt Lake City has been sentenced in Las Vegas to almost three years in federal prison for tax evasion and obstruction.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said Wednesday that a judge also ordered Craig Orrock on Tuesday to pay $924,000 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

Orrock says he lost money helping Ponzi scheme victims recover losses and always intended to settle his government tax obligations.

A jury convicted Orrock in May after Trutanich says evidence showed he failed to pay taxes for 22 years and used bank accounts, trusts and other names to hide assets from IRS collection agents.

Prosecutors say Orrock used an entity called Arville Properties LLC to hide a $1.5 million property sale in 2007.