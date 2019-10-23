Helicopter crash reported near Red Rock in Las Vegas

A helicopter crashed near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported this afternoon.

The two people onboard the Robinson R44 model aircraft, were hospitalized, but information on their medical condition was not immediately available, according to Metro Police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near state Route 159 – also known as Red Rock Canyon Road, Metro said.

The aircraft went down under “unknown circumstances,” FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

Red Rock Canyon Road was closed in both directions. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation, Kenitzer said.