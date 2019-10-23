Man killed in early morning shooting

A man was shot to death early today after getting into an argument with another person outside a west valley business, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 2:40 a.m. to the 1700 block of Rainbow Boulevard, where they found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After leaving the business, the victim got into an argument with another man outside, police said. As the victim walked away, the other person fired a number of shots and fled in a vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been announced, and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected].

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.