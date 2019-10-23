Rash of fires near U.S. 95, Jones under investigation

Arson investigators are looking into a half dozen fires over the past two weeks near U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

At least three of the fires have been ruled arsons, and there are no suspects at this time, officials said.

Since Oct. 9, two dumpsters, three vehicles and a laundry room have caught fire in the 6000 block of Bromley Avenue, officials said. The vehicles were destroyed and the laundry room sustained minor damage, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The fires have all occurred between 5:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m., and no witnesses have been identified, officials said.

Anyone with information should contact arson investigators at 702-229-0363. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Metro Police are aware of the fires, and officers in the area have been alerted, officials said.