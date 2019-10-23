Victim succumbs to injuries after Las Vegas house fire

One of two people critically injured in a central valley house fire earlier this month has died, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced Wednesday.

The second victim remained at University Medical Center in “very critical” condition, officials said.

The fire was reported Oct. 11 in the 200 block of Valley Drive, near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames billowing from the front door, a man with serious burns outside it, and a woman trapped inside, officials said.

They rescued the woman who’d suffered smoke and heat inhalation and superficial burns, officials said. It wasn’t clear which of the two victims died.

The fire was contained within 45 minutes and caused about $75,000 in damage, officials said.