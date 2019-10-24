Criticism for cities’ plans to skirt jury trials in domestic violence cases

Three incorporated Clark County cities earlier this month established a new criminal charge to help prosecute misdemeanor domestic violence cases without requiring the defendants to give up their guns.

The ordinance sidesteps a September Nevada Supreme Court ruling that says suspects who surrender their firearms are entitled to a trial by jury upon request. The incorporated cities, however, don’t have the capabilities of a jury trial, forcing their hand to create the criminal charge.

And that decision brought outcry from domestic violence advocates, who say the gun prohibition is crucial in protecting victims.

Las Vegas-area criminal defense attorney Michael Pariente labels the ordinance unconstitutional and says it allows for cities to avoid fronting the cost of providing jury trials for domestic violence defendants.

Pariente represented the petitioner in the Nevada Supreme Court case, Christopher Anderson, who claimed that he had been denied his right to have his domestic battery case heard by a jury, rather than a judge in Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Nevada is just one of three states that doesn’t provide jury trials for misdemeanor crimes. This was clarified in Blanton v. North Las Vegas in 1989, when a man charged with driving under the influence had his petition for a trial by jury denied.

“So if the judge wants to give you six months, you have the right to an attorney, but not a jury trial,” Pariente said. “That’s because the crimes classified as misdemeanors are defined as petty and are not serious crimes.”

But when Nevada changed its own statute to bar anyone convicted of a domestic violence violation from owning firearms, Pariente argued that someone losing their Second Amendment right as a consequence of a conviction makes the crime go from a petty offense to a serious offense. The court agreed unanimously.

“For the first time since Nevada became a state, as of Sept. 12, 2019, you now have a right to a jury trial if you’re charged with a (misdemeanor) domestic violence offense,” Pariente said.

The city attorneys of Nevada’s incorporated cities argue that their municipal courts aren’t equipped to conduct jury trials for all the misdemeanor domestic violence cases that come their way. Las Vegas City Attorney Brad Jerbic said there were simply too many to pass over to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, citing that the city moved more than 5,000 cases last year.

“Taking this problem and shifting it to the D.A. doesn’t solve it at all, with the crushing caseload they have and delays these cases even longer,” Jerbic said.

Jerbic also said that Las Vegas’ own charter prohibits municipal courts from conducting jury trials and that the city council doesn’t have the jurisdiction to change its charter. That’s why Jerbic said city staff felt they had no other choice but to adopt a city law that maintains the same penalties as the domestic violence conviction under state law, but waves the gun prohibition.

Pariente argues that the ordinance is unconstitutional, saying that the laws in Nevada need to be applied uniformly. “That means everyone in Nevada has to abide by the same law,” he said. “A city ordinance can’t override that and that’s what they’re trying to do.”

He added that citizens convicted under the ordinance could also still lose their firearms under state statute.

“Once you plead guilty to the city ordinance for domestic violence, it becomes a felony for you to own or have in your possession a firearm under state law,” he said. “So the moment they are found guilty of the domestic violence city ordinance, they are committing a felony by owning or possessing the firearm.”

Jerbic disagrees with Pariente’s argument, and that cities have the right to pass their own laws and the argument that the law isn’t being applied uniformly doesn’t apply in this case, since everyone convicted under the city ordinance would still face the same consequences that come with a domestic violence offense.

Henderson City Attorney Nicholas Vaskov referenced a Nevada Revised Statute in affirming cities' rights to adopt their own misdemeanor offenses.

“Except when specifically prohibited by law, an incorporated city by ordinance may establish as a city misdemeanor offense any offense which is a misdemeanor pursuant to the laws of the state of Nevada,” the law states.

This means a city can enact a misdemeanor offense for anything that is already a misdemeanor offense under state law — unless specifically prohibited under state law.

Jerbic said he understands that the city’s solution isn’t a perfect one, but it is still the best option until a resolution is reached by lawmakers, who have been asked to review the 2015 legislation that banned misdemeanor domestic violence violators from owning firearms in the first place.

Council members in North Las Vegas and Henderson stressed in their last regular meetings that they were committed to looking into long-term options, such as pressuring the Nevada Legislature into a special session to change the law calling for a jury trial.

“We need a solution that we have time to grow into,” North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black said at the Oct. 15 meeting.