Green Valley wins double-overtime thriller against Foothill

It was the first double-overtime game in the Las Vegas area this season. And for the Green Valley High football team, it was a win that should give it momentum for the playoffs.

The Gators got a defensive touchdown in the final minutes against Foothill to force overtime, then blocked an extra point attempt in double overtime for a 24-23 victory.

“We felt like we are better than our record (5-4 after tonight) is right now,” Green Valley coach Brian Castro said. “To get back on track is exciting.”

Late in the fourth quarter, Christopher Lyons returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown, and Garrett Castro connected with Ricci Patillo for a 2-point conversion to even the game at 14 and force overtime. Joseph Gennuso caused the fumble.

Both teams made field goals on the first possession of overtime. It was the third field goal of the game for Green Valley junior Hector Barrios.

In the second overtime, Foothill scored on its possession, but the extra point was blocked by Green Valley’s Stetler Harms. On the first play of Green Valley’s possession, Carlen Wallace muscled his way in for a 10-yard scoring reception from Garrett Castro, and Barrios booted the game-winning extra point.

Castro persuaded Barrios to become the Green Valley kicker in the spring after watching him in a physical education class. A few months later, he scored the winning points, giving Green Valley the No. 2 playoff seed and a home game when the Desert Regional starts in two weeks.

“He’s only been kicking since May,” Castro said. “I couldn’t be happier for that kid.”

