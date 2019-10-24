Martin Blake scores three TDs for Canyon Springs

Martin Blake had 143 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns Thursday for the Canyon Springs High football team in a 47-0 victory against Mojave.

The junior Blake had six carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, also scoring on a 70-yard punt return and on a receiving touchdown.

Jessie Bush also rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown for Canyon Springs, Reginald Strong had 54 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Kenneth Jacobs had a rushing touchdown.

Donzamon Lewis-Bealer completed 8 of 15 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and Javeion Davison had two receptions for 50 yards and a score.

It was the first win of the season for Canyon Springs, which needs to win one of its final two games to reach the playoffs.

