Centennial’s offense the difference in slugfest with Palo Verde

The Centennial High football team usually wins games with its defense, which many consider one of the Las Vegas area’s best.

Thursday, the defense wasn't great — below average, actually. But the Bulldogs offense had one of its finest games.

Centennial won a back-and-forth affair with Palo Verde 50-36, scoring the winning points on a Colton Tenney 1-yard quarterback keeper with about five minutes to play.

“What Palo did offensively threw us for a loop a little bit,” Centennial coach Dustin Forshee said. “We were playing catch-up a little bit defensively. But offensively we did a good job of answering. Our offensive line was great.”

Jordan Smith carried the ball 30 times for 221 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14 points late in the game.

Wide receivers Aaron Johnson and Gerick Robinson had nearly identical stat lines, each with 6 catches for about 120 yards. Johnson had three touchdowns, Robinson one.

The win gives Centennial, Palo Verde, Arbor View and Faith Lutheran identical 3-1 records atop the Northwest League play with two weeks remaining.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21