Faith Lutheran passes its way to win against Shadow Ridge

Faith Lutheran’s Leonardo Mendoza had a short touchdown run two minutes into a home game Thursday against Shadow Ridge and the Crusaders never punted in a 37-27 victory.

Faith Lutheran scored four of the game’s initial five touchdowns.

“When you can move the ball efficiently like we did, that extends drives,” Faith Lutheran coach Vernon Fox said. “We were able to keep our offense on the field.”

Riley Schwartz had one of his best games of the season at quarterback, completing 15 of 23 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Peyton Thornton had four catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and Quenton Rice had 90 receiving yards and two scores. Keegan Bunn had a team-high six receptions for 115 yards.

Like most games in the Northwest League — the state’s unquestioned toughest division — this game appeared to be physical from start to finish. Aiden Valenzuela had four touchdown runs and 120 rushing yards for Shadow Ridge, which kept the deficit under 10 points for most of the second half.

“We know each week will be a tough battle,” said Fox, whose team improved to 3-1 in league.

