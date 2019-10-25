Comparing per-pupil funding from 1960 to 2019 misses the big picture

Enemies of public education love to point out that when Nevada’s per-pupil state funding for schools is adjusted for inflation, the amount has nearly tripled since 1960. It’s a talking point designed to suggest that public schools are being showered with funding these days but are squandering the money.

But it’s a false equivalency and is grossly misleading. Here’s why:

• It really doesn’t matter what we were spending in 1960, because Nevada’s funding level today is shamefully weak. As reported this year by Education Week, we rank in the bottom five nationally in per-pupil funding when adjusted for regional cost differences. Our funding level — $9,185 per student — is significantly below the national average of $12,756.

• Schools are providing a much, much broader array of educational and social services in 2019 than they were in 1960. That includes English-language learning, special education, before- and after-school food service, free or reduced-price lunches, and remedial education for a significant portion of students. All of those services cost money. Another significant difference: In 1960, high-tech in classrooms meant an overhead projector and a record player. Today, buildings are packed with computers, tablets, computer-integrated projection systems, high-tech lab equipment and much more.

• The system is vastly larger today than it was in the Kennedy administration. In 1960, Nevada was home to 285,278 people. Today, there are 321,000 kids in the Clark County School District alone. Operating costs, therefore, have exploded. There are exponentially more teachers and staff members to employ, more buildings to maintain, more buses to operate, more meals to cook and deliver, more everything. Naturally, the costs of administering this massively expanded system have also risen since 1960.

In short, if all things were equal between the 2019 and 1960 school systems, the funding increase would be worrisome when weighed against the outcomes. And that’s what denigrators of public schools — like one who appeared on the op-ed pages of the Las Vegas Review-Journal this past Sunday — want to deceive Nevadans into believing.

But the systems aren’t equal. Not remotely close.

Consider one factor: English-language learners. In 1960, Clark County was home to 127,016 people, all but a few thousand of whom were either white or African-American U.S. citizens, or were immigrants from European nations. Mexico was the only Spanish-speaking nation whose immigrants made up a sizable portion of the population here, and there were only 1,503 county residents from Mexico listed in the 1960 Census.

So in other words, there were very few non-English speakers in the county at that time.

Today, CCSD has the second-highest English-language learner student population in the nation — nearly 80,000 students, or about 24% of the student body. In all, CCSD reports that students in the district speak more than 70 different languages.

The staffing and materials it takes to teach English to those students doesn’t come for free.

Let’s be clear: It speaks highly of the Las Vegas Valley that we’ve attracted such an amazingly diverse population of residents from around the world. They’re supercharging our economy, strengthening our workforce, enriching our community culturally and — very importantly in this context — paying taxes we’re putting into our K-12 schools and elsewhere.

So boosting our funding for English-language learning and public education overall is an invaluable investment in our community’s ongoing vitality.

Of course, the people who spin the 1960 comparison don’t see it that way. They see public education as a drain on taxpayers, and they’d like Nevadans to believe the problem with our schools isn’t funding but rather a lack of accountability in how the money is spent.

But make no mistake, Nevada’s schools are underfunded. And as far as accountability is concerned, CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara is addressing that very issue. He ordered a top-to-bottom third-party analysis of district operations as one of his first acts on the job when he joined CCSD in mid-2018, and his administration is working to address the shortcomings uncovered in that study.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers took a huge step forward for public schools during this year’s legislative session by scrapping the state’s antiquated school funding formula in favor of a weighted model. That will allow schools with above-average populations of students needing special services to receive a proportionally larger share of state funding.

So progress is being made, regardless of what opponents of public schools would have you believe.

The truth is that Nevada in 1960 was a far different place and time. The funding level then has nothing to do with the needs of today’s K-12 system.