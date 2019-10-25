Live Blog: Slow start puts Golden Knights in first-period hole

It was a brutal start for the Golden Knights, but it could certainly be a lot worse. They fell into an early hole, but strong goaltending kept them close enough as they headed to the first intermission with a 2-1 deficit against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

It took only 28 seconds for an old friend to reintroduce himself to the Golden Knights. The Avalanche sent the line centered by former Golden Knight Pierre-Edouard Bellemare out to start the game and he scored on the first shift. Bellemare intercepted a defensive-zone pass from Mark Stone and elevated it over Marc-Andre Fleury to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

The Golden Knights couldn't have started the game much worse. They did not record their first shot attempt until the 6:01 mark and first shot didn't make it to the net until 8:04. Midway through the first, Vegas trailed in shot attempts 9-1.

And once again, Fleury kept the Golden Knights in the game. He added a few more highlight-reel saves to his ever-growing ledger, and prevented Colorado from expanding on its lead.

And as they seem to have been all year, that was enough for Vegas to pounce. Cody Glass entered the zone, Reilly Smith passed to William Karlsson and Karlsson netted his first goal that was an empty-netter of the season to even it up at 18:30.

The good feelings didn't last long. As Karlsson's goal was being announced to the crowd, Nazem Kadri ripped a shot through a screen to beat Fleury and put the Avalanche back on top.

Colorado led in shots on goal for the period 15-6.

Golden Knights look to take down streaking Avalanche

The Golden Knights have had trouble beating good teams.

They have seven wins against six teams that are a combined 24-31-5 (two wins against the Sharks). Only the Penguins have more wins than losses, and you can add the Flames to the list of winning teams, depending on how you categorize a .500 team (6-5-1 record).

That's not the Golden Knights' fault — you can only play the teams on your schedule after all — but this afternoon's Nevada Day game poses a new challenge for them. They welcome in the Colorado Avalanche, whose 7-1-1 record has propelled them to the top of the NHL through three weeks. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

"They're a fast team, and they have probably one of the best players in the league," Vegas defenseman Nick Holden said. "We have to do a good job keeping the puck out of his hands but also playing our style of game where they don't get the puck as much."

He's referring to Nathan MacKinnon, who shares the team lead in goals (5) and points (12) so far. The good news for Vegas is who he shares those leads with, winger Mikko Rantanen, who will miss today's game and quite a few more after being labeled week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

That hurts the Avalanche but doesn't make them an easy out.

"They got some real good talent, and they got a lot of depth on their team," coach Gerard Gallant said.

The Golden Knights are starting a four-game homestand after finishing a three-game road trip in which they won twice but did not score a 5-on-5 goal. The power play is working well, and the possession numbers still favor the Golden Knights, so the odds of it being a blip on the radar are higher than it being a season-long issue.

A season-long issue so far has been the number of shots Vegas has surrendered. At 33.6, it's the seventh-worst in the league, and though it showed signs of improving, it still needed Marc-Andre Fleury to play two terrific games in grab four points on the road.

The Avalanche are the eighth-worst team so far at firing shots on net (29.8 per game) and they are due some regression thanks to negative possession numbers (47.6% Corsi) and a sky-high PDO (league-high 1.058).

Maybe today is the day in the game Colorado comes down to earth and the Golden Knights pick up a big win against a top team. Vegas catches a break missing Rantanen, but MacKinnon still has the ability to turn a game on its head on his own.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-165, Avalanche plus-140; over/under: 6.5 (EVEN, mius-120)

Golden Knights (7-4-0, 14 points) (3-2-0 home), second place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (third season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (14)

Goals leaders: Reilly Smith (7)

Assists leaders: William Karlsson, Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone (8)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (2.04 GAA, 9.37 save percentage)

Avalanche (7-1-1, 15 points) (3-1-1 road), first place, Central Division

Coach: Jared Bednar (fourth season)

Points leaders: Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen (12)

Goals leaders: Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen (5)

Assists leaders: Cale Makar (8)

Expected goalie: Philipp Grubauer (2.82 GAA, .915 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault—William Karlsson—Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty—Paul Stastny—Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri—Cody Eakin—Cody Glass

William Carrier—Tomas Nosek—Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb—Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill—Nick Holden

Jake Bischoff—Deryk Engelland,

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Garret Sparks