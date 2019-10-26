Daylight saving time is a hazard

Do you notice how the rising sun at this time of year shines into the eyes of drivers on our way to work? After the autumnal equinox, Sept. 21, when daytime and night are equally long, days get shorter. The sun rises later and sets earlier. You drive eastward and — bam! — bright sunlight startles the eyes. This is dangerous for children walking to school at that time of day.

The problem is with daylight savings time. We set clocks ahead in the spring to give us more usable daytime when the sun rises early and sets late. But we don’t revert back until long after days have become short. We should set our clocks back soon after the equinox, thereby adjusting the time for sunrise an hour earlier. This will save lives as commuters can better see our children on their way to school.