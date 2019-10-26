Las Vegas Sun

October 26, 2019

Metro police: Police dog stabbed as barricade situation ends

Metro dog stabbed

Twitter image / Metro Police

Hunter of Metro’s K-9 unit rests with an officer after undergoing emergency surgery Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Hunter was stabbed helping Metro take an armed suspect into custody, the department posted on Twitter.

Las Vegas police say a police dog is expected to recover after being stabbed multiple times and undergoing emergency surgery Saturday.

Police say the dog was stabbed while it helped end a barricade situation near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road by taking a man into custody.

According to police, a man had climbed onto a roof of a business and then refused to come down.

Police said they noticed the man had a knife, and SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene.