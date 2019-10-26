Guest column: New state organization will fight for LGBTQ rights

As 2020 approaches, our state and nation are quickly ramping up for what will undoubtedly be a heated and contentious presidential election.

With so much at stake — on the national, state and local levels — a need presented itself for a statewide organization dedicated to fighting for civil rights and social justice for LGBTQ Nevadans.

As a native Nevadan who grew up in North Las Vegas, and the former executive director of the Gay & Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, I was honored to be asked to assume the role of state director of Silver State Equality, Nevada’s newly founded statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization. We have assembled an impressive group of legislators and community leaders who are serving as our board of advisers and support our mission. With their help, we are confident Silver State Equality will become a strong voice for equality throughout our state.

In recent years, meaningful progress has been made to protect LGBTQ Nevadans from discrimination, but we have much more work to do to make sure our LGBTQ friends and family experience full, lived equality.

During the 2019 legislative session, Silver State Equality worked extensively to help pass Senate Bill 97, landmark legislation to ban the so-called “gay and trans panic defense,” in which someone who attacks an LGBTQ person could argue that the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity provoked them to commit the crime. This bipartisan legislation was sponsored by the Nevada Youth Legislature and modeled after similar legislation passed in California and six other states in recent years.

We also worked to pass Senate Bill 284, which created an Advisory Task Force on HIV Exposure Modernization, charged with evaluating and researching how Nevada’s statutes and regulations on the criminalization of HIV transmission can be updated and modernized.

These accomplishments are just a small first step toward making Nevada a more equitable and inclusive place to live. Yes, Nevada does have strong nondiscrimination protections, but we know that nondiscrimination protections alone don’t provide a safe place for LGBTQ people. Implementation and accountability matter. We will be working to elect pro-equality champions up and down the ballot next year and for years to come.

Nevada needs a statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization to advocate for greater investment of state resources toward improving school climate for LGBTQ students, combating LGBTQ youth homelessness, providing law enforcement with the tools and training to better serve and protect the LGBTQ community, and increasing access to HIV prevention and treatment, to name just a few of our goals.We also need a statewide organization to continue educating the public and changing hearts and minds to ensure that LGBTQ people don’t face rejection at home, at school or in their communities.

And we need a statewide organization to help elect more LGBTQ people and allies to local, state and federal offices to represent and fight for our community. We are proud to be that organization and look forward to working with Nevadans to ensure our state continues its evolution as an inclusive and equitable place to live.

André Wade is state director of Silver State Equality.