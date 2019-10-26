Remains can be used for science

In response to the Oct. 21 story by Kelci Grega, “Some morticians are pushing greener burials,” I would like to let everyone know about another option to burial of a loved one.

My husband, Fred Gonsalves, passed away Oct. 13. A list of funeral homes given to me by a hospice social worker showed that LaPaloma Funeral Services would arrange for donation of his body to LifeScience for free.

Fred and I discussed this a couple of years ago but did not follow through, as we did not foresee either of our deaths for at least another 10 years. Every day together from then on was a blessing until he passed.

LifeScience will do the cremation when they are done with their research on my husband’s body. I will then get the ashes and he will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery. It’s what Fred wanted.