Fourth line scores twice, sets tone in Golden Knights’ beatdown of Ducks

John Locher/AP

Some in hockey circles have a habit of making sure others realize the fourth line is valuable, even if it isn't producing goals. Phrases like “checking line” or “energy line” get thrown around as a reminder that these guys are still key contributors.

The Golden Knights’ fourth line did just fine as a scoring line Sunday. Ryan Reaves scored to finish a pretty play from William Carrier, and Nicolas Roy scored the first goal of his NHL career as the trio set the tone in a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena.

“We’re playing physical, we’re playing hard and we like to play with each other,” Roy said. “We knew the offense would come and it came tonight.”

It was the Golden Knights debut for Roy, and obviously the first time playing with Carrier and Reaves. He provided an instant spark to the tune of an 11-2 advantage in 5-on-5 shots on goal — the best percentage for all of the Vegas lines.

It’s fair to label the fourth line, particularly its two wingers, as checkers. Reaves leads the league with 60 hits and Carrier is sixth with 44. Roy had five in his first game, which is more than Reaves (4.6) on a per-game basis.

But they also have some skill. Reaves’ goal came only after he tapped the puck to Carrier, and Carrier took the puck across the slot, drawing both a penalty and Ducks goalie John Gibson to the far right of the crease. Carrier slid the puck to Reaves, who had an open net to shoot at. That gave Vegas a 2-1 lead.

Then Roy showed off some speed to score what turned into the eventual game-winning goal. He collected the puck at center ice after Carrier and Reaves helped get it out of the defensive zone, zooming between two defenders and beating Gibson five-hole before jumping jubilantly into the boards to celebrate.

“It was unreal to be honest,” Roy said. “I kind of blacked out for a couple of seconds there after the goal.”

It was a welcome sight considering the last time the Golden Knights were on the ice. Against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, Vegas played its worst game of the season.

And then the Golden Knights were virtually perfect against the Ducks. They had 49 shots on goal and allowed 15, the fewest in team history. The 34-shot differential was also the largest in team history.

“It’s just a funny game,” Vegas forward Paul Stastny said. “Colorado looked like the Russian Army against us, then Anaheim beats them and then you know, sometimes those afternoon games are like that.”

It was also a nice break for goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. He has been one of the most overworked goalies in the league, coming into the game having faced the most shots in the NHL.

He allowed an early goal and a late one, but it hardly mattered. Statistically it wasn’t his best game (.867 save percentage) but it was the first time in quite a while he didn’t have to be the best player on the ice to give Vegas a chance to win.

“The guys were playing so good, I was watching and cheering them on,” Fleury said. “Sometimes those games are not the easiest to stay in it, to stay warm, but the guys so well that I can’t complain.”

Allowing Fleury to sit back and be a cheerleader has been a focus for the Golden Knights. They pulled him near the midpoint of Friday’s game “to save him” as coach Gerard Gallant said. Vegas was in the bottom-third of the league in shots on goal allowed and Fleury has helped them stay above water in the standings.

On Sunday it was the fourth line — those checking, energy guys who each had a point and combined for two goals on six shots. Reaves’ goal was his seventh all-time against the Ducks, the most by any Golden Knights against Anaheim and the most against one opponent in Reaves’ career.

“I don’t know what it is,” he said with a grin. “I played a lot of Duck Hunt when I was young.”

Justin Emerson can be reached at 702-259-8814 or [email protected]. Follow Justin on Twitter at twitter.com/@j15emerson.