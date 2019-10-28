House to vote on impeachment resolution

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote on a resolution setting procedures for the impeachment inquiry as Democrats try to counter the Trump administration's stonewalling of the probe.

Pelosi told colleagues Monday in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that the vote will "eliminate any doubt" about whether the Trump administration must comply with the investigation.

Republicans argue the impeachment probe is not legitimate unless the House takes a vote to authorize it.

Pelosi disputes that view as having "no merit."

The speaker says the House will vote this week to establish the process ahead. It involves holding public hearings, releasing transcripts from closed-door interviews and transferring evidence to the Judiciary Committee, which will be tasked with drawing up potential articles of impeachment.