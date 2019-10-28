Man fatally stabbed during fight at apartment complex

A man was stabbed to death Sunday after getting into a fight with a man who was speeding through an apartment complex, according to Metro Police.

The incident was reported about 5 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sahara Avenue, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined the victim got into an argument with a man who was speeding through the complex in a blue SUV, police said. The men started fighting, and the victim was stabbed, police said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, got back into the SUV and fled, police said.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected].

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.