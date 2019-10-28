Sisolak: Ex-mining executive to direct economic development

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named a Nevada business director and former mining executive to serve as the director of the state's economic development office.

Sisolak on Monday announced that Michael Brown would be the new director of the Governor's Office of Economic Development, which works to lure businesses to Nevada.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports Brown currently serves as the director of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, which works to grow businesses in the state.

He previously served as the president of Barrick Gold USA. He retired from the company in 2018.