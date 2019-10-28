Walk-on grew up dreaming of this moment with UNLV basketball

It finally hit Trey Hurlburt when he walked into the Thomas & Mack Center for basketball practice. His lifelong dream to be a UNLV player was coming true.

Momentarily, he was in awe as he took in the scenery, scanning the empty 18,000-seat arena he frequently visited growing up and realizing he was one of the lucky ones. After all, not many people get to play for their favorite team.

“This is where I always wanted to be,” said Hurlburt, a sophomore walk-on, who will be one of the last players off the UNLV bench when the season starts next week.

He rarely missed a Rebel game as a child, surely envisioning how it would look and feel if he were wearing the beloved scarlet and gray — running onto the floor via the red carpet, the pregame fireworks and helping recreate some of those magical nights he grew up with. He was a fan of Anthony Marshall, a local product with a similar catch-and-shoot style who thrived at UNLV in reaching the NCAA Tournament four times.

The Rebels didn’t recruit the 5-foot-11 Hurlburt out of Coronado High, which he helped win a pair of regional championships and in 2016 finish as state runners-up. The guard, an above-average shooter with tremendous basketball smarts, also wasn’t recruited by other Division I programs.

He wound up at Cal State San Marcos, a Division II program. But he injured his groin and never played, returning to Las Vegas and enrolling last year at UNLV. He had no practice to attend, game to play or reason to train. He was without a team.

Yet, he was constantly in the gym.

He took jump shots, lifted weights and worked on his fitness level. If another opportunity to play presented itself, even if it were at a junior college, Hurlburt would be ready. He also attended UNLV games with his family — both parents are UNLV grads; his grandfather is a UNLV professor — and couldn’t shake the dream of being a Rebel.

So he started reaching out to the new UNLV coaching staff. First it was via email. Then it was letters. Anything to get their attention.

“I expressed to them that I would do whatever it takes to be part of the team,” Hurlburt said.

Around the same time that Hurlburt was making contact with first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger’s staff, he caught a break. The new coaches were recruiting at Coronado, when Cougars’ coach Jeff Kaufman encouraged them to take a look at his former player for a walk-on spot. Hurlburt averaged 15 points, five assists and three rebounds per game in his senior season of 2017.

Kaufman stressed that Hurlburt was someone who went above and beyond to work on his game, arguably more than anyone he had ever coached. Few have more appreciation for the Rebel program than Hurlburt, he told them.

“It was a win-win for everyone,” Kaufman said. “Trey does all the things a good teammate should do. He’s hardworking, he gets good grades, he’s never going to complain about playing time. He’s the type of kid you need to have around.”

The persistence paid off.

Assistant coach Kevin Kruger reached out to invite him to be around the program for two weeks in the summer. It was the call he had long awaited. Those two weeks quickly turned into a roster spot.

“Amazing. This has long been my dream,” Hurlburt said.

Hurlburt will only see game action when the score is well decided, and he’s perfectly fine with that role at the end of the bench. Rather, his time to shine is in practice with the scout team and pushing the starters while running some of the sets of the opposing team. It’s a role he's embraced.

“Whenever they call my number, I will be ready,” Hurlburt said.

At the end of that practice last week at the Thomas & Mack Center, when most of his teammates had retreated to the locker room, Hurlburt remained on the floor working on his jumper. The same scenario played out the following day as Hurlburt stayed to put up extra shots.

Yes, he’s making the most of his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

